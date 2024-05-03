(Bloomberg) -- A rocket took off from an Australian spaceport’s permanent launchpad for the first time, aiding efforts to make the country a hub for space missions.

German startup HyImpulse Technologies GmbH’s single-stage SR75 rocket, powered by a mixture of solid paraffin fuel and liquid oxygen, took off from the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia, about 580 kilometers (360 miles) northwest of Adelaide, at 2:40 pm local time, for a suborbital mission.

“The launch vehicle lifted off successfully, and the hybrid rocket propulsion system operated as planned,” HyImpulse said in a post on X.

While rockets have taken off from temporary facilities at the site, operated by Adelaide-based Southern Launch, HyImpulse’s was the first to use its permanent infrastructure.

With more than 41,000 square kilometers — about 25% larger than the state of Maryland — available for suborbital missions to return to Earth, Koonibba’s remote location gives Southern Launch an advantage, according to Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Damp.

Southern Launch is developing another facility, about 260 kilometers west of Adelaide, for launches over the Southern Ocean to take payloads to orbit.

Other Australian companies also want to host rocket launches. Equatorial Launch Australia operates a spaceport in the Northern Territory’s East Arnhem Land and in February signed a memorandum of understanding with a Singaporean company for suborbital launches.

Gilmour Space Technologies is awaiting government approval for a launch from the Bowen Orbital Spaceport, about 975 kilometers north of Brisbane.

Washington and Canberra last October signed a technology safeguards agreement intended to ease export restrictions and facilitate the use of Australian launch facilities by US companies.

