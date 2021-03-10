(Bloomberg) -- Climate activists from Greenpeace paraglided on to the roof of part of the European Central Bank on Wednesday morning, protesting the institution’s support of large corporate polluters through its bond-buying programs.

The stunt occurred just as officials begin their two-day policy meeting. An ECB spokesperson confirmed that two activists landed by powered paraglider and unfurled a banner reading “Stop funding climate killers!”

“Police are informed and on site. Our main priority is the safety of the people involved,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that “climate change is one of the greatest challenges faced by mankind this century” and that “the ECB is contributing to the response within its mandate as a central bank, acting in step with those responsible for climate policy.”

A study released by Greenpeace, the New Economics Foundation, and a number of academic institutions in parallel to the protest said the Eurosystem’s collateral framework “favors bonds issued by carbon-intensive sectors, so it acts as a barrier to the de-carbonization of the European Union economy.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde has made climate change a prominent element of a wideranging strategic review as the central bank tries to work out how it can best contribute to the fight against climate change without undermining its mandate to keep prices stable.

