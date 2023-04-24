(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s leading opposition presidential candidate Efrain Alegre said Monday that his country’s long-standing alliance with Taiwan is costing it opportunities and will be reviewed if he’s elected in general elections April 30.

Taiwan isn’t making the same sacrifices as Paraguay, said Alegre, adding no decision has been made about the future of the relationship.

“We don’t see that Taiwan is doing the same for Paraguay. Taiwan needs to recognize and compensate Paraguay for what it’s losing from this relationship. It’s only fair,” Alegre said in a press conference laying out his priorities if he wins.

Taipei’s last South American ally is increasingly questioning a relationship that dates back to 1957 when both countries were ruled by anti-communist dictatorships. Paraguay’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan mean it can’t directly sell its soy and beef exports to China nor participate in Beijing’s signature Belt and Road initiative. Last month, China scored a diplomatic victory in its efforts to further isolate Taiwan when Honduras switched sides.

Recent polls show a tight race between Alegre, who leads a coalition of conservatives and leftists, and the ruling Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena who supports keeping the alliance with Taiwan. Outgoing President Mario Abdo Benitez is ineligible for reelection.

