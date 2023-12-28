(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s central bank sees room to cut its benchmark interest rate to a neutral level of 5.5% to 6% as soon as the first half of next year, according to Governor Carlos Carvallo.

The central bank is prepared to further lower borrowing costs, now at 6.75%, to levels that neither stimulate nor restrict the economy as long as inflation stays on target and global risks such as energy prices remain contained, he said.

“We are still in contractive territory, but we are closer to neutral monetary policy than the rest of the region and the majority of countries in the world,” Carvallo said in a video interview from Asuncion.

Carvallo, who assumed his role in September, is commanding a monetary easing campaign as slowing food and energy inflation alleviates cost-of-living pressures in the landlocked country of 6.1 million people. Paraguay is part of a group of Latin American nations, including Brazil, Chile and Peru, that are unwinding the aggressive rate hikes implemented after the pandemic.

Carvallo’s predecessor hiked borrowing costs to an 11-year high of 8.5% as Paraguay grappled with a global price shock. After peaking in April 2022, annual inflation eased to 3.2% in November. Paraguay’s central bank sees inflation at or near its 4% target both this year and next.

Paraguay has lowered borrowing costs by 175 basis points since August, including a surprise half-point cut at its Dec. 20 meeting.

The pace of next year’s reductions will be data-dependent, with the central bank considering global interest rate levels and commodity prices in its policy decisions, Carvallo said.

“We’ve started down the path toward a process of greater normalization of monetary policy,” Carvallo said. “We don’t see implicit inflationary risks, but there is still a certain degree of uncertainty.”

Paraguay’s currency, the Guarani, closed little changed Wednesday at 7,280 per US dollar, for a year-to-date gain of 0.8%. The nation’s global bonds have gained almost 7% so far in 2023, compared to 13.3% for Latin American peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Other key points from the interview:

Carvallo said it’s still too early to start a formal review of the central bank’s inflation target

The central bank has no immediate plans to create a digital currency as it focuses on further developing its instant payment system “It’s not among the short-term priorities at the central bank,” he said NOTE: Banks Embrace Blockchain Ahead of Brazil Digital Currency Launch

Carvallo doesn’t expect Argentina’s shock therapy economic program to have a significant impact on Paraguay

