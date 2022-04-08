(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay could replace a significant portion of this year’s $130 million domestic bond program with more multilateral loans or global bonds to avoid paying high local interest rates.

The central bank is expected to continue increasing its benchmark interest rate, up 100 basis points to 6.25% in the first quarter, to fight double-digit inflation. Those rising rates led the Finance Ministry to sell just 12% of the 461.2 billion guaranis ($67 million) in local bonds it offered investors since February.

“We don’t want to take on financial obligations at high interest rates because of a temporary situation” of elevated rates and inflation, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Haas said in a virtual interview from Asuncion.

The government already planned to cover a significant portion of this year’s 3% fiscal deficit with low-cost loans from multilaterals such as the Inter-American Development Bank and CAF. Congress approved $250 million of multilateral loans and the Finance Ministry will seek permission to increase borrowings to finance spending of $444 million.

Reopening one of Paraguay’s dollar bonds to finance the deficit and exchange the outstanding $237 million of its 2023 global bond for longer-dated paper is also under consideration, Haas said. Paraguay sold 2033 bonds for $500.6 million in January, with $301 million used to repurchase short dated bonds.

The yield on Paraguay’s 2031 dollar bond rose to 4.56% on Friday, from 3.4% at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. The country’s 2031 guarani bond was sold at a yield of 7.8% in an April 5 auction, up from 7.38% in the final auction of 2021.

The Finance Ministry will choose a funding strategy by June, Haas said.

Inflation, Growth Headwinds

The landlocked South American country is suffering its biggest inflationary shock since 2011. Consumer prices rose 10.1% last month as the war in Ukraine sends global energy and food prices soaring. The International Monetary Fund warned in its Article IV consultation that inflation might finish the year above the 6% ceiling of the central bank’s target range.

Rising fuel prices have sparked violent protests in Peru and diesel shortages in Argentina. Paraguay’s Congress is debating a government-sponsored bill that would create a $100 million fuel stabilization fund following widespread strikes by truck drivers last month.

The economy is reeling from a deep drought during the Southern Hemisphere summer months that slashed soy production by more than 50%. The war in Ukraine also disrupted trade with Russia, which used to buy a fifth of Paraguay’s beef exports.

Authorities still expect the economy will avoid a recession though growth will be less than the 3.7% the central bank forecast in December, Haas said.

