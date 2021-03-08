(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s president named a new health minister and cabinet chief as he struggles to cling on to power amid mass protests over his handling of the pandemic.

President Mario Abdo Benitez is resisting calls for his ouster, with public anger spilling into the streets over drug shortages and the government’s failure to buy vaccines. To date, the government has secured enough shots to vaccinate 12,000 of Paraguay’s 7 million people.

“There is a big shortage of medicine. That can’t be denied,” the new health minister, Julio Borba, said in a press conference on Monday.

The President also named his former legal adviser Hernan Huttemann to lead the cabinet, while Carmen Marin will step down as deputy Finance Minister to serve as a senior cabinet aide.

More changes are likely. The 49-year-old president asked his entire cabinet to tender its resignation Saturday following a night of violent demonstrations that claimed one life. Opposition leaders including former president Fernando Lugo and Efrain Alegre, chairman of the country’s largest opposition party PLRA, said over the weekend the president should quit or face impeachment.

Paraguay’s dollar bonds due in 2050 slipped 1.5 cents to 111.7 cents on the U.S. dollar on Monday, heading for their lowest level in more than nine months.

Impeachment Threat

For an impeachment motion to succeed, the opposition would need the backing of lawmakers from the ruling Colorado Party, which is divided between factions loyal to Abdo Benitez, and to ex-president Horacio Cartes. At least two thirds of the Lower House’s 80 legislators must approve the start of the process.

Derlis Maidana, a lower house lawmaker close to Cartes, told ABC TV that he and his allies will study the cabinet changes and any impeachment charges before deciding on their stance.

If approved, the senate would then oversee a trial that would require votes from at least two thirds of the 45 Upper House lawmakers to remove the president from office.

Abdo Benitez, whose five-year term ends 2023, narrowly avoided attempts to start the impeachment process in 2019 over a secret electricity deal with Brazil.

Paraguay had relatively low infection and mortality rates in the early months of the pandemic after Abdo Benitez closed borders and implemented a hard lockdown. However, the number of infections and deaths from Covid-19 have surged since July as the government eased curbs and the public flouted prevention measures.

The new health minister, Borba, said classroom learning will probably be suspended for at least two weeks in areas with high Covid infections, among other measures.

