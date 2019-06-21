(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s current key rate takes into account a slowing economy and inflation that is just below the central bank’s 4% target, its chairman, Jose Cantero, said ahead of a monetary policy meeting Friday.

“It’s at neutral levels given today’s conditions, but with certain space to accompany the scenario of a less dynamic economy,” Cantero said in an interview at the sidelines of a conference in Montevideo late Thursday.

The central bank of the South American country, landlocked between Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia, cut its benchmark rate twice this year to an eight-year low 4.75% as it seeks to revive growth. Paraguay’s once high flying economy has slowed due to a drought that slashed the soybean harvest and recession or low growth in its bigger neighbors. The central bank will update its GDP forecast, now at 3.2%, in July.

Real Exports

Exports of Brazilian banknotes that accumulate in Paraguay from commerce in border cities is returning to normal, said Cantero, who put the value of those remittances at about $2.8 billion a year.

For years, Paraguayan banks sold physical reals to Brazilian banks who would arrange to have them shipped home via air cargo. However, that trade was temporarily disrupted last month when Brazilian authorities started investigating Banco Paulista, a major currency buyer, for possible ties to the Carwash corruption scheme.

The central bank is scrutinizing the Brazilian real export businesses of local banks Banco Continental, Banco Basa and Banco Atlas, Cantero said. The process is not an investigation, but rather “a focused supervision to obtain more information about the business” that is in a preliminary stage, he added.

Banco Basa didn’t respond to an email and phone calls seeking comment. Banco Atlas returned to the real export market this week after it was informed as part of an ongoing regulatory process that it had “reasonable controls” in place, the bank said in an emailed statement.

Banco Continental is providing information requested by the central bank, board member Fernando Herrero said in a telephone interview. Banco Continental never stopped exporting reals, said Herrero, who thinks it will take several months for the market to fully recover.

Paraguay has engaged with its neighbors on the topic given its impact on the retail industry.

“We are going to work with the central bank of Brazil and other central banks in Mercosur to have better, safer and more transparent international standards” for physical currency transfers, Cantero said.

