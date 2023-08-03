Paraguay’s July Inflation Slows Below Central Bank’s 4% Target For First Time in Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s inflation in July slowed below the central bank’s 4% target for the first time in two years thanks to a drop in fresh produce and fuel prices.

Consumer prices rose 3.5% year-on-year last month, compared to 4.2% in June, the central bank said in a report. July marked the slowest gain in inflation since April 2021.

Speaking in a webcast, chief economist Miguel Mora reiterated the central bank’s forecast of 4.1% inflation at the end of 2023.

Slowing inflation across South America has spurred central banks in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay to cut interest rates. Paraguay’s central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged for a 10th consecutive month at 8.5% at its July 21 policy meeting, citing some inflation indicators that are still above target.

Inflation in seasonally adjusted terms was unchanged from June with declines in prices for fresh produce, fuel, and tourism services offsetting higher prices for services and fresh fruit.

