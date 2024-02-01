(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s finance minister said the Latin American nation is close to getting investment-grade status as it moves ahead with a roadshow for a dollar bond sale and also considers tapping global markets with a local currency note.

“We are running the last mile” to a rating upgrade, Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos said in an interview Tuesday. “I trust that it will be this year.”

Paraguay boasts one of the region’s fastest-expanding economies, which is largely tied to weather affecting soybean and hydroelectricity exports. The nation has won praise from ratings firms in recent years for its consistent macroeconomic policies, low inflation and disciplined public finances, but investment grade has been allusive due to the weak rule of law and corruption.

Moody’s Investors Service has had the nation’s rating on positive outlook since 2022. The country is currently rated one notch below investment grade at Moody’s and Fitch Ratings, and two notches below at S&P Global Ratings.

The landlocked nation of 6.1 million people is pushing ahead with measures including pension and civil service laws that could prompt an upgrade, Fernandez said.

The government now plans to sell a 12-year bond in dollars and is considering a local-currency issuance abroad, joining Chile, Jamaica and Dominican Republic, which all made similar sales last year. Slowing inflation has allowed policymakers to cut Paraguay’s benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 6.5% since August, and analysts surveyed by the central bank expect an additional decline of 100 basis points by the end of 2024.

Read More: Traders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets Bet

The government has approval to sell about $1.2 billion in domestic and international bonds this year to fund the budget, though sales could rise to as much as $1.5 billion if market conditions are attractive enough to buy back some existing securities, Fernandez said.

“We have bonds due in 2026, 2027, 2028, so we will see if we can start doing some liability management,” said Fernandez.

The government is also considering its first environmental, social, and government-labeled bond sale.

“We’ve let investors know that we’ll probably issue sustainable bonds in 2025,” said Fernandez, adding that details are still to be decided.

(Updates with possible buyback in seventh paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.