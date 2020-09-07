(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay intends to issue as much as $1 billion of long-dated global bonds next year to help cover its budget deficit and refinance existing debt as the economy recovers from the coronavirus, Finance Minister Benigno Lopez said.

The land-locked South American nation is considering selling a $500 million bond dated as long as 30 years, Lopez said in a telephone interview Friday. The government will also seek to extend maturities and refinance at lower interest rates on $500 million of its $5.36 billion in international debt issued since 2013, he said.

“We have to continue building the curve for now,” Lopez said from Asuncion.

One of the fastest growing Latin American countries during most of this century, Paraguay has coped with the pandemic-driven activity contraction better than the average of the region. Still, stimulus measures to bolster the economy and contain the virus will widen the fiscal deficit to more than 7% of gross domestic product this year.

The usually austere government wants to lower that gap to 4% next year and to 1.5% no later than 2024, Lopez said during the interview. With that goal, the 2021 budget bill includes a request to sell global bonds and 832 billion Guarani ($119 million) in domestic debt.

On the local currency capital market, the government will sell more 15-year bonds like the ones issued for the first time last month in addition to shorter duration bonds, Lopez said.

“We are going to start as soon as we have legal authorization,” the minister said about the debt management strategy.

