(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish urged staffers to keep focused on their work amid ongoing shifts in the media business and a possible change in control of the company.

“Amid all this change, it’s no surprise that Paramount remains a topic of speculation,” Bakish told employees at company town hall on Thursday. “We’re a storied public company in a closely followed industry. But I have always believed the best thing we can do is concentrate on what we can control — execution.”

Strategic priorities for the coming year will include making fewer original programs for foreign audiences, so that the company can focus on its most significant global franchises, according to a copy of his remarks reviewed by Bloomberg.

In the streaming business, Paramount will “lean even further into large markets like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, where we have a strong multiplatform presence, our US studio content resonates best, and where there is the greatest revenue potential,” Bakish said. He reiterated that 2022 was the peak year of investment for the company’s Paramount+ streaming service.

Bakish said his goal is to drive earnings growth, which will come from increasing revenue and “closely managing costs.” That includes continuing “to reduce our workforce globally.” The New York-based media giant is expected to initiate another round of layoffs this year. On Friday the company parted ways with its president for broadcasting and studios in international markets.

Paramount, owner of CBS, Nickelodeon and other channels, has faced challenges as viewers shift from traditional TV to online offerings. Advertising on TV networks has been weak and the company’s flagship streaming service has continued to lose money.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that film and TV producer David Ellison had made a preliminary offer to acquire National Amusements Inc., the holding company through which the Redstone family controls Paramount. Both sides have hired advisers and are sharing financial information, but a deal is not certain.

