(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global is considering merging its Showtime streaming service with Paramount+, offering a combined online TV option to consumers as the industry fights for viewers.

Showtime, a premium cable TV channel that’s home to shows like the finance drama “Billions” and “Yellowjackets,” about a girls soccer team, has an online service that’s available for $11 a month. Paramount+, which includes movies and shows from channels including CBS, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, starts at $5 a month for an ad-supported version.

The company already sells the two services as a bundle and has made it so that people who pay for both can watch Showtime within Paramount+.

“We are always exploring options to maximize the value of our content investment by giving consumers access to great Paramount content through an array of services and platforms,” the company said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Tuesday that the company is considering merging the services.

The company said that at the end of June it had more than 43 million Paramount+ subscribers and 64 million total streaming customers.

