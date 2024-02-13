(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global may have just hosted the biggest advertising bonanza in the history of television, but it’s not immune to the larger forces pressuring major US media companies.

The parent of CBS and Nickelodeon, which hosted a record-breaking Super Bowl TV audience just two days ago, is eliminating roughly 800 jobs, about 3% of its workforce, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The cuts are a response to the continued loss of cable and satellite TV subscribers to streaming services like Netflix. Paramount+, the company’s own online TV service, is losing money. Attendance at movie theaters has not recovered to prepandemic levels, putting pressure on the company’s namesake film studio as well.

In an internal memo to employees Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish said the company will inform impacted staffers in the US by the end of the day while notifications to those outside the US will “occur over time.”

Shares of Paramount fell as much as 4.8% to $12.77 in New York. They’ve declined 13% this year.

The moves were widely expected and were flagged by Bakish in a note to staff last month. He has been restructuring the company, merging its Showtime premium cable network with its streaming operation and cutting back on efforts to launch independent streaming services overseas. The company has also been selling assets such as its Simon & Schuster book publishing arm to reduce debt.

Paramount Chair Shari Redstone is currently weighing options that could include a sale of her family’s controlling stake in the business to independent film and TV producer David Ellison. Media mogul Byron Allen has also made an offer for the entire company and has begun a dialog with the board.

The Super Bowl routinely generates hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising sales for the host network. But that’s a relatively small sum in a company with $30 billion in annual revenue and a payroll of about 25,000 employees.

