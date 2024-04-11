(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global, the film and TV company controlled by Shari Redstone, is reducing the size of its board to seven members from 11, confirming reports that four directors are leaving.

The company, which is in merger talks with independent film producer Skydance Media, said the seven will stand for election at its June 4 annual meeting, according to a filing Thursday. The company didn’t give any explanation for the change.

The filing confirms the departures of media veteran Dawn Ostroff, former Sony executive Nicole Seligman, investment banker Frederick Terrell, and Rob Klieger, a longtime attorney for Redstone.

Five of the seven remaining directors are classified as independent by Paramount, the parent of CBS, Nickelodeon and other TV and film properties.

