{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    Big 6 banks see at least 2 more Canada rate cuts in 2024

    Waystar prices IPO at midpoint to raise US$968 million

    Average asking rents in Canada reach record $2,202 in May, says new report

    Scotiabank not overly concerned by Mexico election as bank maps out growth plans: CEO

    Nuttall: Oil selloffs following OPEC+ production cut plan are 'unjustified'

    Borrowers revel in interest rate cut as the party ends for savers

    Top Stories

    Big 6 banks see at least 2 more Canada rate cuts in 2024

    Waystar prices IPO at midpoint to raise US$968 million

    Average asking rents in Canada reach record $2,202 in May, says new report

    Scotiabank not overly concerned by Mexico election as bank maps out growth plans: CEO

    Nuttall: Oil selloffs following OPEC+ production cut plan are 'unjustified'

    Borrowers revel in interest rate cut as the party ends for savers

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
     

    Columnists

    Today's Guests

    • {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'ddd' }} {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'MMM DD' }}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'h:mm'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'A'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'z'}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.name}} {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
    		 Focus:
    {{guestAppearance.focus}}
    Show: {{guestAppearance.show.name}}

    There are no guests scheduled for the selected date.
    Please select another date.

     
     
    Ask A Lawyer

    Embedded Image

    What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?

    SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.

     

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

     

     

     
     