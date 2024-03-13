(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here.

Paramount Global agreed to sell its 13% stake in its Indian TV business to its partner, Reliance Industries Ltd., for $517 million.

The deal comes after Reliance and Walt Disney Co. agreed to merge their TV properties in the country last month, in a deal that valued the combined business at $8.5 billion.

Reliance and Paramount were partners in Viacom 18 Media Private Ltd., which owns a number of TV channels in the region. Paramount will continue to license its programming to Viacom 18, according to a filing Wednesday by the US company.

Paramount, the parent of CBS, Nickelodeon and other networks, has been looking to reduce its debt by selling noncore assets like its Simon & Schuster book publishing arm. Bloomberg News reported earlier on the company’s talks to sell its Indian TV stake.

