Paramount Global is letting a deal to sell its Simon & Schuster book publishing group to Bertelsmann SE die after a judge blocked the US$2.18 billion transaction.

Paramount confirmed the decision in a filing Monday, saying “Simon & Schuster remains a non-core asset” but it’s still a “highly valuable business with a recent record of strong performance.” The company could have appealed the verdict, but by failing to do so it can now seek a sale to another buyer, perhaps one less likely to raise the concerns of regulators.

Bertelsmann will pay Paramount a US$200 million break-up fee as a result of the deal falling through.

Shares of Paramount fell less than 1 per cent. The stock has lost 39 per cent this year.

A federal district court ruled last month in favor of the Justice Department, which sued last year arguing the tie-up would give Penguin Random House — the largest U.S. book publisher owned by Bertelsmann — too much leverage over author payouts. Simon & Schuster is the fourth largest book publisher, owned by Paramount Global.

The decision blocking the Penguin-Simon & Schuster deal was a major win for the Biden Justice Department, which has filed an unprecedented 10 merger challenges over the past two years with mixed results.

HarperCollins Publishers Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Murray testified at the August trial that his company would be interested in buying Simon & Schuster if the Penguin deal was blocked. A spokesperson for the company didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment about whether that interest remains.