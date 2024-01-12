(Bloomberg) -- The director of Oscar-winning Korean film “Parasite” has joined fellow artists to call for a probe into the behavior of South Korean tabloid media and the human rights of criminal suspects following the apparent suicide of actor Lee Sun-kyun.

Director Bong Joon-ho urged authorities to carry out a “thorough investigation” into events leading up to Lee’s death in late December, during which he was being probed for alleged drug use, which is strictly prohibited in South Korea.

The 48-year-old actor was found dead days after repeated questioning by authorities. He had claimed he was the victim of a blackmail scheme and had been tricked into taking drugs, according to local media.

During the investigation Lee was exposed to tabloid coverage that included the publication of leaked messages and private phone calls, local media reported.

“Only a thorough investigation into the process is the sole path to rectify any wrongful investigative practices and prevent additional victims,” said Bong, who was joined by more than a dozen filmmakers and artists on Friday, urging the government to protect the rights of suspects.

South Korea has the highest suicide rate among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations. A number of young K-Pop artists and actors have taken their own lives in recent years, sparking questions about online bullying and the pressure the entertainment industry piles upon its players.

