(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government’s hope that pupils returning to school will kickstart a return to work by their parents is off to a slow start.

In London, passenger numbers on the subway were up 8% and bus users rose 6% by 10 a.m. compared with the same time a week earlier, data compiled by the city’s transit manager show.

Britain has been hit harder by the pandemic than anywhere else in Europe. That’s made the government keen to get children back to school, allowing more people to stop working from home and boost spending on everything from transport to food. That enthusiasm has been met with anxiety by some teachers, who highlight the challenges of getting children to socially distance.

Some schools will not reopen until later this week.

