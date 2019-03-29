(Bloomberg) -- They started their college tours years ago, wealthy parents towing their children to Harvard, Yale and other elite schools in pursuit of the best -- and most prestigious -- education money could buy.

Now they’re on the road again, this time appearing in federal court in Boston on Friday as the clock ticks down on plea bargains for their alleged role in the biggest college admissions scam the Justice Department has ever prosecuted.

They are the first wave of parents who must come before U.S. Magistrate Judge Page Kelley -- 15 of 33 parents the U.S. has accused of paying bribes through college counselor William Rick Singer to get their kids into Yale, Georgetown, Stanford and other exclusive schools.

In a stunning disclosure, prosecutors said on March 12 that 33 parents showered a total of $25 million on exam administrators, a surrogate test taker and a corrupt collection of university sports coaches across America. Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering and then secretly recorded discussions with parents.

“I’ve spoken to several of them. They are in shock,” said Justin Paperny, a former stockbroker who was jailed for securities violations and now coaches white-collar defendants on handling life behind the wall. Paperny said he expected some of the defendants to hire him.

Caught on Tape

Scheduled in court on Friday, beginning at noon, is a group of parents including real estate developer Robert Flaxman.

Flaxman was caught on tape acknowledging Singer’s remark that “our books show there was a $250,000 payment for [your son’s] side door into USD” through a University of San Diego coach, prosecutors said in court papers. The “side door” was Singer’s term for bribing test administrators to fix scores and coaches to put applicants on recruitment lists, whatever their athletic prowess.

Another group will come at 2 p.m. That may include Bill McGlashan, a top executive fired by TPG after being caught on an FBI wiretap planning, prosecutors say, to cheat his son’s way into the University of Southern California. At 4 p.m. a third wave appears, with perhaps venture capitalist Robert Zangrillo, among others.

Paperny’s first question to those potential clients, he said, was what success in this scandal would look like for them.

“Their answer is, ‘I don’t want to go to prison. I can’t do it,’” said Paperny, who was once a broker managing millions of dollars at banks before he was sentenced to 18 months for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Prosecutors are taking a hard line during plea negotiations and seeking guilty pleas to felonies, lawyers involved in the case said. The government has given defendants only a few weeks to accept a plea or face indictment and possible additional charges, they said.

“The government’s being very aggressive," said Patric Hooper, who is representing oncologist Greg Colburn and his wife, Amy. “My perception is they want a felony plea from all the parents. That’s what they wanted from us.”

In a sign of prosecutors’ willingness to escalate cases since the charges were unsealed, a grand jury on Tuesday indicted the Colburns for conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering, after they balked at a plea deal that could have cost Colburn his physician’s license, Hooper said. The latter count could add months to a prison sentence if they are convicted. Prosecutors claim that the couple paid a bribe by transferring $24,000 in stock to a foundation run by Singer to pay a bribe to the test proctor who allegedly corrected their son’s answers on the SAT.

Prison Time?

Hooper said prosecutors offered his clients the prospect of little or no prison time if they pleaded guilty to a felony. Now Hooper will seek a trial separate from other parents because the charges against the Colburns differ from the case against other.

Also among those scheduled for arraignment Friday are a Napa Valley vineyard owner, a former private equity chief and an international gambling magnate -- like almost all the parents, on a conspiracy charge. In the end, most parents are unlikely to wind up with long prison sentences, if any, legal experts have said. Parents who admit guilt will likely be treated more leniently than those who go to trial, under federal sentencing guidelines.

The idea of even a few months in Club Fed -- or, say, anything approaching the 33 to 41 months that indicted former Yale soccer coach Rudy Meredith faces after his guilty plea Thursday -- has left some stricken.

In at least one case in which both parents were charged, prosecutors are requiring both to admit guilt, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, who asked not to be identified because it is private.

Media Scrum

Along the Boston waterfront on Friday, parents are likely to feel a chill, somewhere between their walk past a palisade of TV cameras at the front doors of the Moakley federal courthouse and their appearance in Courtroom One. Some will be outraged by public humiliation.

“That situation is particularly challenging for anyone, but for those who are used to being well treated by society, there’s some level of almost feeling offended they’re being subjected to this,” said David Mayer, a professor at the University of Michigan whose expertise is in social and ethical issues in organizations.

Scheduled to appear at noon is Gamal Abdelaziz, chief executive of Legacy Hospitality Group and a former executive at Wynn Resorts Ltd. He is asking to keep his passport “solely for business purposes,” so he can travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he is developing a resort.

“Legacy Hospitality Group’s investors and business partners expect Mr. Abdelaziz’s personal, on-the-ground involvement in the development of their hotels and resorts,” his lawyers wrote.

Paperny said one potential client blanched at the idea of apologizing to victims.

“What victims?” he said the client told him.

“It’s a kid working three jobs trying to get into USC,” Paperny said he told the client.

In a city with its share of high-profile cases in recent years, including the Boston Marathon bombing and the prosecution of mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger, the college admissions scandal exercises its own, more familiar fascination for ordinary parents and the public at large.

Court administrators had to institute an online reservation system to handle the myriad of news outlets seeking seats in the courtroom. The scrum of reporters is expected to surge when TV stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.

Additional police have been posted on the sidewalk to keep the peace as defendants try to make a quick getaway after court amid videographers and photographers. All the parents are free on bond.

To contact the reporters on this story: Janelle Lawrence in Boston at jlawrence62@bloomberg.net;Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.