(Bloomberg) -- Aeroports de Paris, which runs the French capital’s major airports, is close to reaching a labor agreement that would avert further strikes set to begin Friday, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Unions could sign a deal including broad wage increases later Thursday, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. Firefighters, the strongest holdouts during labor action that began last month, have also agreed, they said.

Three days of strikes last week at Charles de Gaulle airport, France’s main international hub, led to the cancellation of up to a fifth of flights and turned Paris into the latest choke-point in Europe’s snarled travel network. Another round of walkouts was set to start Friday and last into the weekend.

The labor strife at the main base for Air France-KLM began last month after ADP employees and workers at sub-contractors walked off the job for a day in a campaign for improved pay.

Hubs in cities across Europe including London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt have suffered disruption amid labor shortages and industrial action over wages and working conditions.

British Airways earlier reached an agreement with the Unite and GMB unions to head off a strike by check-in staff at London Heathrow airport over pay.

