(Bloomberg) -- Salah Abdeslam was sentenced to life in prison by a Paris court for his role in multi-site terror attacks in the city that killed 130 people in November 2015.

The Brussels-born French citizen, who is the sole survivor of the group in Paris to carry out the attacks, was found guilty on Wednesday. The court also convicted 19 other men for their roles in the Paris massacre.

Three teams of men linked to Islamic State blew themselves up outside the Stade de France stadium, fired at restaurant and cafe patrons, and shot members of the audience at the Bataclan concert hall. The attacks seven years ago were the deadliest terrorist assault in peacetime France.

The Paris court ruled that the explosive belt Abdeslam, now 32, wore at that time “wasn’t functional,” casting doubt about his assertion that he had decided not to go through with the attack out of humanity, according to the ruling. He was finally captured in 2016 in a bolt-hole in the notorious Brussels neighborhood of Molenbeek, days before a terror-cell he was allegedly linked to launched attacks in the Belgian capital.

