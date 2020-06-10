(Bloomberg) --

The Paris Club suspended debt payments for four more countries, bringing the total waivers to help battle the human and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic to $1.1 billion for 12 nations.

The club, which groups 22 mostly wealthy country creditors, announced a suspension in payments for Pakistan and Ethiopia, the two biggest economies to get relief so far, as well as Chad and the Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

Of the 73 eligible countries, 30 have so far applied for the suspension as part of the agreement by the Group of 20 leading economies to help the world’s poorest countries struggling with the virus. The G20 plan was estimated to suspend about $11 billion in loan payments this year.

Pakistan owed a total of $10.79 billion to Paris Club members by late 2018, while the combined obligations of the other three was $1.31 billion, according latest data released by the club.

