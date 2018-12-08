Paris' Eiffel Tower Will Be Closed on Saturday Due to Protests

(Bloomberg) -- The Eiffel Tower will be closed all day Saturday due to planned protests by grassroots Yellow Vests demonstrators across Paris, it says Thursday on its website.

Several museums around the Champs-Elysees are planned to also close on Saturday.

Shops in the Champs-Elysees avenue have also been requested to close the same day by French authorities.

