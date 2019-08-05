(Bloomberg) -- Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral should be fully sealed off while it is rebuilt because of the risk of lead poisoning, according to an alliance of environmental and neighborhood groups.

The site has been empty since a prefect’s ruling on Aug. 1, and activity is due to resume on Aug. 12 once new measures have been taken to protect employees, the cathedral’s rector, Patrick Chauvet, said on Europe1 radio on Monday.

Workers will have to wear special protective clothing, and new showers are being installed. However, he ruled out the need to fully seal the building, saying: “I think we are no longer at risk.”

That’s contested by various groups. About 100 people held a rally on Monday on a square facing the cathedral, the closest the public can get to the building. They included unions representing workers at the site, neighborhood organizations and associations representing victims of lead-related diseases.

About 400 tons of lead melted during the April 15 fire that destroyed the spire and most of the roof of the 13th century building. The city of Paris initially ruled that while it found traces of lead dust in the neighborhood, there were no health risks. But it has ordered new tests in local schools and streets, the results of which will be announced this week.

Anne Souyris, deputy mayor for health affairs, said in an interview today with Le Parisien that a clean-up is underway within the closed-off area of Notre Dame and the tests will determine which adjacent streets may also to be closed off and cleaned. All the schools within 500 meters have already been cleaned, but will be tested again, she said.

“We have to move quickly,” Souyris said. “The school year resumes soon and everyone has to be able to go to work and live in the best possible conditions.”

The actual reconstruction of the roof has yet to begin, with the work so far aimed at evaluating the damage and reinforcing the structure. Later, a contest will be held to pick a design for the spire, which was itself a 19th century addition.

