(Bloomberg) -- Paris will scrap the planned opening ceremony for the Olympics on the Seine river if it’s judged too risky, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The nation’s intelligence and law enforcement are devoting the necessary means to ensure there’s no terrorist attack during the games, he said Monday in an interview with BFM TV and RMC radio.

“Depending on the analysis that we’ve done, if we think there are risks we have fallback scenarios,” he said. “There’s a Plan B and even a Plan C. We’re preparing them in parallel.”

Under the current planning for the July 26 ceremony, athletes will parade down the river in boats, with spectators viewing from the banks. The 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route will end at the Trocadero, the plaza across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower.

If necessary, the ceremony could be limited to the Trocadero or moved to the Stade de France, a large stadium just north of the city, Macron said. But for now the plan is to go ahead with the parade on the river, he said.

“We want the ceremony to be the most beautiful possible; one of the elements of these Olympic and Paralympic games is to show the most beautiful face of France, and to show that we do extraordinary things,” he said. “We can do it and we’re going to do it.”

