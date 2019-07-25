(Bloomberg) -- Paris set a new high-temperature record as Europe suffered its second heatwave in less than a month, with Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium also experiencing the hottest weather conditions ever measured.

French weather office Meteo-France measured 42.6 degrees Celsius, or 108.7 degrees Fahrenheit, at the Montsouris park weather station, which has been in operation since 1872. The new record for the French capital is still below the national record of 46 degrees Celsius set in the south of France in last month’s heatwave.

In Germany, afternoon temperatures reached 42.6 degrees Celsius in Lingen, in the country’s northwest, beating a national record from the previous day by more than 2 degrees, according to forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst.

The Netherlands also reported its hottest day ever, with 40.7 degrees Celsius measured in the south of the country, surpassing a record set just a day earlier and the first time temperatures exceeded the 40 degree threshold.

