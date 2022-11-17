Paris is Gaining on London, and It May Be 'Just The Start'

London is no longer home to Europe's biggest stock market. That prize has been taken by Paris. This week on the In the City podcast, David Merritt speaks to reporter Joe Easton, who has been closely monitoring the race for months. In 2016, before the Brexit vote, British stocks were collectively worth $1.5 trillion more than France. The French stock market is now worth $2.823 trillion, narrowly edging out the UK, which sits at $2.821 trillion.

It’s another sign of Britain’s shrinking place in global finance, and how continental rivals will take up its position. Merritt spoke with reporter Albertina Torsoli, who has covered French companies and markets for 10 years. She explains how Paris has made itself more attractive to foreign investors, the resilience of high-end luxury brands and why she wasn't surprised to hear the UK stock market is now in second place.

“It's been a long time in the making. It's not only the problems the UK faces with Brexit,” she says. “It's also another five years of President Emmanuel Macron that's helped give investors confidence.” As opposed to the UK's recent political upheaval, Torsoli says France has seen “a certain form of stability.”

