(Bloomberg) -- French investigators conducted searches at the office of the Paris 2024 Olympic Committee for the second time this year, part of a new investigation into allegations of conflicts of interest and favoritism.

The second investigation was opened after authorities searched the Olympic Committee office in June and is examining contracts linked to the 2024 games, the financial prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Police investigators searched the Paris Olympic Committee office as well as those of events organizers and public relations companies Double 2, Ubibene, Obo and Paname 24 on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Paris Olympic Committee confirmed the search. Ubibene declined to comment; Double 2 and Obo did not immediately to respond to requests for comment while an email sent to Paname 24 was returned undelivered.

The June searches, which stemmed from probes begun in 2017 and 2022, were related to alleged conflicts of interest and favoritism in Olympics contracts.

