(Bloomberg) -- France’s civil aviation authority has asked airlines to cut flights on Tuesday and Wednesday by 20% at Paris-Orly airport, the second airport serving the country’s capital and a hub for Air France-KLM’s French arm.

Flights at Marseille-Provence airport in the south of France will also be cut as strikes against the government’s pension reform plan continue. Despite these measures, the DGAC expects disruption and delays, it said in a statement on Monday. It recommends travelers postpone their trip if possible.

Nationwide protests are planned for Thursday after president Emmanuel Macron forced through his plan to raise the retirement age.

