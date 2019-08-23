(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in France opened a preliminary investigation into alleged rape and sexual assault of minors linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein that may shed light on people who aided the deceased financier in suspected sex trafficking.

The case resulted from information received by investigators in France and from discussions with U.S. authorities, Remy Heitz, the Paris prosecutor, said in an emailed statement. Officials are looking at possible crimes committed in France or involving French victims outside the country, he said.

Authorities are looking into alleged assaults and also conspiracy to commit crimes, according to the statement.

Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail this month after he was charged by federal prosecutors with molesting teenage girls and sex trafficking.

