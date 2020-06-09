(Bloomberg) -- Paris prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation after receiving dozens of complaints surrounding the handling of the coronavirus epidemic, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 62 complaints, most against unnamed persons, concern mainly the following possible offences: endangering of life, non-assistance to people in danger, willing abstention from combating dangerous harm, and homicide and involuntary injuries.

The investigation will seek to establish the decision-making processes put in place to deal with the health crisis so as to uncover any criminal offences.

