(Bloomberg) -- French football club Paris Saint-Germain is interested in buying Stade de France, the country’s biggest sports stadium.

The stadium is valued at around €600 million and a bid hasn’t been submitted yet, according to a report by Agence France-Presse. News of the bid was first reported by L’Equipe newspaper. The club confirmed their interest to Bloomberg.

The French government indicated last week that it would consider selling the stadium to the club. Having a resident club has been shown to be the best way to “balance” the business model, Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche.

Read more: Paris Saint-Germain Considering Leaving Home Stadium, Stake Sale

As an alternative, PSG is also exploring the possibility of building a new stadium at the Saint-Cloud racetrack, near its current home at Parc des Princes, the club said in a statement to Bloomberg.

--With assistance from Valentine Baldassari.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.