41m ago
Paris Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured, Prosecutor Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A shooting in Paris has left two people dead and four injured, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
The shooting took place around noon on Friday in the 10th arrondissement. A 69-year-old man old was arrested, the prosecutor’s office said. Authorities are still determining the man’s identity.
The shooting occurred on rue d’Enghien, near a Kurdish cultural center, Agence France-Presse reported.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
