(Bloomberg) -- Two of Paris’s most popular tourist destinations were evacuated and shut down on Saturday for security reasons a day after the fatal stabbing of a teacher in the north of France that President Emmanuel Macron described as an Islamist terror attack.

The Palace of Versailles was evacuated following a bomb threat, a French police official said by phone. The local prefect confirmed on social media. A Louvre spokesperson said earlier in the day that the site was made aware of a security risk for the museum and its visitors, and had decided to close down the museum.

France raised its security alert level to the maximum on Friday and a spokesperson for Macron subsequently announced the deployment of as many as 7,000 additional soldiers to patrol the country.

