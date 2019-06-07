(Bloomberg) -- France is set to hold its first trial next year related to a wave of terrorism attacks that have shaken the country since 2015.

A trial linked to three distinct yet connected attacks in the city will be held April 20 and July 3, 2020 in a Paris court. The assaults in the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher grocery killed 17 people before the police shot the three gunmen. A court official revealed the dates of the trial by phone.

In 2015, France was shocked by attacks at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris offices in January, and then at the Bataclan concert hall in the French capital in November. Several other attacks have taken place on French soil since then, including one in 2016 where a man killed nearly 90 people by driving a large truck plowed into crowds watching firework displays as they celebrated Bastille Day in Nice.

Fourteen people suspected of providing logistical support will be tried in the special assizes court, Agence France-Presse reported earlier Friday. Three of these suspects face arrest warrants, AFP said.

