(Bloomberg) -- Park Square Capital LLP has opened an office in Paris to reduce its exposure to U.K. assets, Financial Times reports, citing Managing Partner Robin Doumar.

The timing of the move is connected to the U.K.’s planned exit from the European Union, Doumar told the FT, pointing to potential added costs and restrictions around trade in the U.K.

"There is far more scrutiny on U.K. companies that are subject to European and other supply chains," Doumar was quoted as saying. As a result of Brexit, Park Square is "very selective in what we do" in the country, he added.

