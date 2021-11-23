Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Parkland Corp. is suspending processing activity at its refinery in Burnaby, B.C. due to the service suspension on the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In a release Monday evening, Parkland said it was taking initial steps to pause processing at the facility, which refines approximately 55,000 barrels of crude and synthetic oil per day. It's a crucial facility for fueling the province, with Parkland saying it supplies 25 per cent of Greater Vancouver's gasoline needs and 30 per cent of the Vancouver International Airport's jet fuel.

"Due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain Pipeline, we are maintaining the refinery in ready-mode. Ready-mode, is a state of operational readiness which positions us to recommence processing once sufficient crude oil feedstocks become available," said Ryan Krogmeier, Parkland's senior vice-president of supply, trading and refining, in a release.

The recent flooding and mudslides in British Columbia forced the government-owned Trans Mountain to take its namesake pipeline offline. In its most recent update Monday afternoon, Trans Mountain said it was still hoping to restart the pipeline "in some capacity" by the end of this week.

While processing is being halted at the Burnaby refinery, Parkland pointed out that other operations at the facility remain online, including offloading available fuels from ships and rail for distribution