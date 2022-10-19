Are you looking for a stock?

    2h ago

    ​Parkland lowers third quarter profit expectations

    Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

    We continue to see the robustness of our convenience business: Parkland CEO

    Parkland Corporation announced its third-quarter profit expectations will be lower than previously forecast. 
     
    In a press release on Wednesday, the company pointed to the current macroeconomic environment and volatile product prices for the adjustment. 
     
    South of the border, Parkland reported a decline in market prices, which led to losses of approximately $65 million. In Canada, the company navigated falling product prices, which lowered fuel unit margins compared to the previous quarter.
     
    Parkland has forecasted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in Q3 to be $325 million. 