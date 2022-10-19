2h ago
Parkland lowers third quarter profit expectations
BNN Bloomberg,
We continue to see the robustness of our convenience business: Parkland CEO
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Parkland Corporation announced its third-quarter profit expectations will be lower than previously forecast.
In a press release on Wednesday, the company pointed to the current macroeconomic environment and volatile product prices for the adjustment.
South of the border, Parkland reported a decline in market prices, which led to losses of approximately $65 million. In Canada, the company navigated falling product prices, which lowered fuel unit margins compared to the previous quarter.
Parkland has forecasted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in Q3 to be $325 million.
In a press release on Wednesday, the company pointed to the current macroeconomic environment and volatile product prices for the adjustment.
South of the border, Parkland reported a decline in market prices, which led to losses of approximately $65 million. In Canada, the company navigated falling product prices, which lowered fuel unit margins compared to the previous quarter.
Parkland has forecasted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in Q3 to be $325 million.