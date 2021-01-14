(Bloomberg) -- Parler is likely to remain offline, at least in the near-term, after a judge indicated she’s likely to take a slower, considered approach whether to force Amazon.com Inc. to restore its web-hosting service for the conservative social media platform.Amazon Web Services pulled the plug on Parler late Sunday, saying violent posts related to the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol violated the companies’ agreement. Parler argues the move was politically motivated, and threatens its immediate extinction.U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein in Seattle said during a hearing Thursday she’s not inclined to order Amazon to immediately put Parler back online. Instead, she expressed interest in taking a more measured approach to deciding whether she should order a permanent injunction to restore web-services to Parler.

