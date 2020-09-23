Parties agree on hybrid House of Commons meetings through autumn

OTTAWA -- The House of Commons will sit this fall with most MPs participating by video link so they can stay physically apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez introduced a motion to set the rules for "hybrid" sittings as the Commons sat for the first time in months this afternoon.

Those include having MPs vote via video conference until a secure remote voting application for smartphones is ready.

The Conservatives have argued for in-person sittings only, with limited numbers of MPs in the chamber.

But the MPs present, including Tories, approved the plan unanimously.

The arrangement is to stay in place until Dec. 11, though MPs could vote to extend it then.

More Coming

