(Bloomberg) -- Partners Group Holding AG is exploring the sale of USIC LLC, which helps locate and prevent damage to underground infrastructure with a focus on utilities, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The investment firm is working with advisers to solicit interest from potential suitors in the Indianapolis-based business, which could fetch more than $4 billion, including debt, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity to discuss the effort. The company, led by President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Ryan, operates in 48 U.S. states and Canada, its website shows.

A Partners Group spokeswoman declined to comment.

Partners Group agreed to acquire USIC, then known as United States Infrastructure Corp., in 2017 from Leonard Green & Partners.

In January, USIC said one of its affiliates acquired Utility Resource Group LLC, which provides services including locating underground utilities and detecting gas leaks. USIC’s affiliates include Blood Hound, Reconn Utility Services, and On Target Utility Services.

