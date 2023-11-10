(Bloomberg) -- Partners Group Holding AG, a global buyout firm, is set to finance the potential purchase of Rosen Group with bank funding, people with knowledge of the matter said, dealing a blow to private credit funds keen to back the deal.

The financing is set to be as big as $1.2 billion and will likely be structured as a term loan B, a relatively high-yielding form of debt typically sold to institutional investors, according to the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Partners Group, headquartered in Switzerland, is in advanced talks on the deal and is thrashing out the final terms, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week. However backers of Rosen, a European engineering firm specializing in testing oil and gas assets, may decide to keep the business if their valuation expectations aren’t met.

There is also a chance an alternative form of financing could emerge late in the day. Partners Group declined to comment and Rosen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bank underwriters will chalk this up as a win in their intensifying competition against private lenders, the upstarts of debt financing that are shoehorning their way into European leveraged buyouts. Other deals that are currently being fought over include buyout financings of Iris Software and Adevinta.

Founded in the early 1980s, Swiss-based Rosen designs and manufactures devices for checking the integrity of oil and gas infrastructure such as pipelines and storage tanks. The company worked with Baird & Co. to gauge interest from possible suitors, Bloomberg News reported in June.

