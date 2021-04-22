(Bloomberg) -- Partners Group Holding AG is considering a sale of SPi Global that could value the content outsourcing company at about $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Swiss buyout firm is evaluating a potential sale amid interest from prospective buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Other private equity firms and industry players have shown preliminary interest in acquiring SPi Global, the people said.

Sale considerations are at an early stage and Partners Group could still decide against a sale, the people said. A representative for Partners Group declined to comment.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Paranaque City in the Philippines, SPi Global provides outsourcing services to financial services firms, education, science, technical and medical research publishers globally, according to its website.

Partners Group bought SPi Global from CVC Capital Partners in 2017 in a deal valuing the firm at $330 million.

SPi Global has expanded via acquisitions. Last year, it bought a majority stake in business-to-business edtech service provider LearningMate from India-focused private equity firm Helix Investments for an undisclosed amount.

With about $109 billion in assets under management, Partners Group has been an active dealmaker this year. The firm and Canada’s CPP Investment Board, which were co-owners in GlobalLogic Inc., agreed to sell the U.S. software development company to Hitachi Ltd. for $8.5 billion. Partners Group is also in exclusive talks to sell Cerba HealthCare, a French laboratories firm which it owns together with Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board, to buyout firm EQT AB in a deal valuing the company at about 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) including debt, Bloomberg News has reported.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.