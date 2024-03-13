(Bloomberg) -- Swiss firm Partners Group Holding AG is expanding its offering of fund structures that allow investors the option of putting in and taking out their money more easily than typical private-asset vehicles as it looks to tap more retail investors.

Partners Group is introducing two new funds in Europe and Asia with so-called evergreen structures, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News.

Unlike the typical 8- to 10-year closed-end fund, where investors commit capital and then wait for fund managers to draw down that money and invest in deals, cash is put to work immediately in evergreen strategies. Money can also be withdrawn more easily without waiting for a set investment period to end.

Partners Group LIFE will invest in energy transition, health-care, and education sectors, while the Next Generation Infrastructure fund will focus on capital-intensive businesses with contracted or regulated cash flows. Both new funds will focus on direct investments.

“Evergreen solutions offer private investors a simpler way to increase their allocation to the asset class and are therefore rising in popularity,” Christian Wicklein, global co-head of private wealth at Partners Group, said in an interview. “Traditional structures, such as closed-end funds, require high minimum investments, cumbersome capital calls, and long lock-up periods, which are better suited to an institutional set up.”

The new funds are symptomatic of a fast-changing private capital landscape, where more firms are considering evergreen or permanent capital structures to avoid selling star assets too early, while also combating increasingly competitive fundraising markets. Large institutions’ reluctance to pile into new funds as easily as before is also pushing large private equity firms to broaden access to the average retail investor.

Individual investors make up about two-thirds of Partners Group’s client base in evergreen strategies, with the rest coming from institutions, Wicklein said, adding that firm is working on several other such funds.

Partners Group, an early adopter of the increasingly popular evergreen strategy as well as the private wealth market, will make the new funds available to individual investors for investments beginning at $10,000, allowing them to invest in parallel with large institutions.

Partners Group has about a third of its $147 billion of assets under management in evergreen products. The $44 billion holding is up several fold from the $7 billion it had in such strategies in 2013.

