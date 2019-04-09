(Bloomberg) -- Possible debris from a Japanese F-35A fighter jet that disappeared over the Pacific Ocean has been found at sea, Japanese media reported Wednesday.

The plane and pilot went missing off the Japanese coast Tuesday after departing Misawa Air Base on the northeastern corner of Honshu Island, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force said in a statement. Authorities were investigating the cause of the incident.

Objects thought to be part of the advanced Lockheed Martin Corp. fighter jet have been found floating at sea near where it disappeared from radar, Japanese media including national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News reported. The whereabouts of the male pilot, who is in his 40s, were unknown and searchers couldn’t detect a distress beacon or similar signal, Kyodo said.

Japan’s government has said it plans to buy as many as 142 of Lockheed’s F-35 fighters, the largest number for a foreign customer. In March, the Air Self-Defense Force reached its first operational squadron, the U.S. Defense Department said.

