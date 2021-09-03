Parts of New Orleans Won’t Have Power Until Next Week After Ida

(Bloomberg) -- People in some parts of New Orleans won’t have their electricity restored until Wednesday, about ten days after Hurricane Ida plunged close to a million customers into darkness, Entergy Corp. said in a news release Friday.

Entergy has said since the storm that it was assessing the damage, and the estimates given Friday were the first time the utility provided specific dates.

The hurricane damaged or destroyed more than 14,000 utility poles and over 2,200 transformers. Almost 26,000 electrical workers from around the U.S. are currently working on repairs.

“We are going to start seeing parts of the city alighted this evening that have not been, thanks to the inbound transmission line on the western end of the city,” Ramsey Green, deputy chief administrator of New Orleans, said in an interview late Thursday.

