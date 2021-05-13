(Bloomberg) -- Major cities across Taiwan, home to some of the world’s biggest chip industry players, were hit by a widespread power outage Thursday after a power station in the southern city of Kaohsiung suddenly went offline.

Four units at the Hsinta plant coal- and gas-fired plant stopped generating power shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to a text message from the government’s public warning system. The outage affected parts of Taipei and Kaohsiung as well as Tainan, home to a major science park housing facilities of companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Innolux Corp., according to the Taipei-based Apple Daily newspaper.

Some TSMC facilities experienced a brief power dip but the power supply is currently normal, the company said in an emailed statement. Operations at ASE Technology Holding Co., the world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider, had been affected, the company said in a text message, but the full impact was yet to be determined.

All three major science parks throughout Taiwan were at least partly impacted, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in an emailed statement.

Employees and shoppers reported outages had affected offices and department stores in Taipei City.

Almost 6.2 million households would be affected by three rounds of power cuts between 3pm and 5:30pm, the state-run utility Taiwan Power Co. said in a text message.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.