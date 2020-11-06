(Bloomberg) -- First-term Representative Jeff Van Drew won re-election in the race for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reported, defeating Democrat Amy Kennedy.

Elected in 2018 as a Democrat, Van Drew voted against impeaching President Donald Trump and switched to the Republican Party. Kennedy, an educator and advocate for mental health, is married to former Representative Patrick Kennedy, son of the late Senator Ted Kennedy.

