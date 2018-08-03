(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA rode lower costs and an asset sale to a second straight quarter of profit, even as political uncertainty following Italy’s latest election roiled markets, hitting revenue and eroding capital.

Second-quarter net income totaled 100.9 million euros ($117 million), the Siena, Italy based bank said in a statement on Friday, confirming progress toward a turnaround after its Italian state rescue.

Chief Executive Officer Marco Morelli is seeking to restore the lender to long-term profitability by cutting jobs and branches and improving asset quality. In the second quarter the executive wrapped up two years of negotiations to take 24 billion euros of non-performing loans off its books in a deal that marks the biggest disposal of European soured debt.

The transaction is helping bolster confidence in the bank’s ability to tackle its legacy of bad debt. Monte Paschi, undermined by souring loans and derivatives deals that backfired, requested state aid last year. The Italian government stepped in to take a stake of about 68 percent stake, injecting 5.4 billion euros in aid as part of an 8.3 billion-euro recapitalization.

While the increased trust in the bank has boosted deposits, a selloff on Italian government bonds in the second part of quarter hit the bank’s capital buffer. The common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, declined to 13 percent as of June 30 from 14.4 percent at the end of March.

As with the previous quarter, the results show that Monte Paschi still has a long way to go in terms of generating income. Total revenue fell on a decline in lending and fees, and a trading loss due to “the negative effects related to the spread trend between BTP and Bund.”

